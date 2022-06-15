



British Ambassador for Spain Hugh Elliott presented the Order of the British Empire Medal (BEM) to Spaniard Francisco Riberas.

“It was a great pleasure to present the Commander of the Order of the British Empire medal to Francisco Riberas, from Gestamp executive director for his services to the automotive sector in England,” said HM ambassador Elliott.

On behalf of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Francisco J. Riberas Mera was awarded his medal, acknowledging his services to the automotive industry in the UK.

His recognition as an Honorary Commander was granted by HM Queen Elizabeth II. Representing the British sovereign, the United Kingdom’s ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, presented the award to Riberas at a ceremony that took place in Madrid.

The award was presented in the presence of a small number of family members and friends, who accompanied the recipient at an event at the British Ambassador’s private residence in Madrid.

In his acceptance speech, Gestamp’s executive chairman highlighted the strength of the ties between the two countries and how the company is working hand in hand with Gestamp UK with a commitment to overcome common challenges.

The United Kingdom awards Orders and Medals to those who do outstanding work for the country or the British Society.

The Commander Level is the most important rank of this order founded by King George V, for those who are not British nationals, and is the second highest level of the Order of the British Empire.

In this case, the title of honorary commander is awarded to those who play a notable role at the national level, take an outstanding leadership role in regional affairs through achievement or service to the community, or have made a most outstanding innovative contribution in their field of work.

The automotive industry is the UK’s main export sector. The company, which started operations in 2012, has invested nearly £350 million in the country over the past decade.

The company currently employs approximately 2,000 people at three locations: Newton Aycliffe, near Newcastle, is the largest of the manufacturing sites with approximately 1,200 employees, which also has an R&D centre, one of 13 Gestamp operates across the globe.

The plants in the West Midlands, near Wolverhampton, and Llanelli in Wales complete the company’s UK operations. During this time, Gestamp UK has become the leading tier 1 automotive company in the UK.

Caption: British Ambassador for Spain Hugh Elliott presents the Order of the British Empire Medal to Spaniard Francisco Riberas.