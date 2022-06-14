



Costa Blanca Independent Pool League held their end of season 2021-2022 Presentation and Finals night this month.

The doubles final between Sean Norris/Darren Mountain (Happy Days Too ‘A’) versus David Steven’s/Peter Cleaver (Olde 9th) saw Norris and Mountain lift the trophy, following a narrow 3-2 win.

The singles final featured Darren Mountain (Happy Days Too ‘A’) versus Colin MacDonald (La Hacienda) with Mountain winning 3-0.

The presentation of League and Cup competitions was presented by sponsors of the league Lord and Lady Steven’s (Guardian Anti Piracy Security) and owner Izzy from the (Olde 9th).

Division 1 Champions: Happy Days Too ‘A’ (Benimar); runners up Floyds (Formentera).

Division 2 Champions: The St George (Catral); runners up Cafe Almoradi ‘A’ (Almoradi).

Division 1 and 2 winners Challenge Cup went to Happy Days Too ‘A’. League Knock out Cup Champions Floyds (Formentera); runners Up Olde 9th Young Boys (Rojales).

Plate Knock out Cup Champions: La Hacienda (Lo Crispin); runners up Cafe Almoradi ‘A’ (Almoradi). League Cup winners v Plate winners went to Floyds (Formentera).

Player statistics recorded over the entire season for Divisions 1 and 2 for highest percentage wins: Division 1 winner Darren Mountain, Happy Days Too ‘A’ (Benimar); Division 2 winner: Gino Agius, Happy Days Too ‘B’ (Benimar).

Keith Oakes, Media secretary told The Leader: “Myself and fellow Committee members, Stan West (Chairman), Mick Margerum (Secretary) and

Kim Bryan (Committee Member) would like to extend heartfelt thanks to sponsors Guardian Anti Piracy Security, and the Olde 9th for their continued support.

“We look forward to another upcoming successful Winter season 2022/2023, commencing on September 28.

“Teams wishing to join the league please come along to Costa Blanca Independent Pool League AGM and register their team on 31st August, to be held at the Olde 9th starting 7.30pm. Or visit our Facebook page http://www.CBIPL.

Caption: Division 1 Champions: Happy Days Too ‘A’ (Benimar).