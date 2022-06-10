



Orihuela’s Councillor for the Environment has announced that she is intensifying the fumigation campaign against the endemic and tiger mosquitoes that it is being carried out mainly in Orihuela, districts, El Palmeral, Los Huertos and Orihuela Costa.

The councillor said that “due to the high temperatures and the stagnant water from the rains, the number of mosquitoes has increased, so the company awarded the pest control has increased and intensified the treatment in stagnant water areas to avoid the causes, derived from the discomfort triggered by mosquito bites.

The mosquito and chironomid control service is carried out throughout the year, and it is at this time that it intensifies, as required by the climatic conditions. Thus, the company carrying out the service, CTL, is spraying on a weekly basis, instead of every fifteen days as it is done throughout the year.