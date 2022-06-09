



Torrevieja’s Councillor for Culture, Antonio Quesada, this week announced that from July 1 to 4 the VIII “SOL INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL” will be held at the Municipal Theatre in the town.

In recent years, the festival has acquired the character of an international event, bringing together artists, directors, filmmakers, producers and film fans from different countries of the world, having become the point of reference for the union between the public and filmmakers.

This year the countries participating in the contest are: Spain, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Armenia, Denmark, Latvia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, among others.

All films will be screened in their original language, accompanied by subtitles in Spanish or English, and many of them will be presented by their actors and directors.

Access to the Municipal Theatre to see the films will be free.

The Opening Ceremony will be on Friday, July 1, at 7:00 p.m., at the Municipal Theatre of Torrevieja, which will have a red carpet, presentation of the films in competition, concert by guest artists and screening of the first film ” Tibra” which will be presented by its main actress Anka Peresild.

On Saturday, July 2, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the “Solidarity Day” will be organised with an exhibition of NGOs from Torrevieja, Agamed water tasting and children’s activities with free admission.

On July 2 and 3, the different films scheduled for this year will be screened at the Municipal Theatre.

On Monday, July 4, at 7:00 p.m., the Awards Ceremony will be held in the Theatre, in which the winners of the VIII SOL INTERNATIONAL FLM FESTIVAL 2022 awards will be announced.