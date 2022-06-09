



The president of the Valencia region, Ximo Puig, has advanced the immediate approval of a Decree Law that contemplates allocating aid of 300 euro to self-employed workers in order to alleviate the increase in energy costs.

As he explained during his speech at the Les Corts control session, the Decree will be approved before the end of June, as soon as the temporary aid framework is approved by the Government and the European Union, for which reason it is It is expected that this aid, which will reach 45 million euro, will be paid in July.

He also explained that the Consell also plans to allocate another 50 million euro through the Reactive Plan for the intensive gas industry, especially tile companies and auxiliary companies, which will receive up to 400,000 euro per company.