



78.3% of Valencian health centre users have had difficulties trying to get in contact with their health centre. Of these, 59.3% state that in order to contact them they have to “try a lot” and 19% that it is “impossible” to contact them. This is revealed by the results of the survey that the FACUA consumer association in the Valencian Community has carried out to find out the satisfaction of users with respect to health care in the autonomous community.

Once in contact and able to get medical attention, 37.1% state that it is very “complicated”, 47.1% usually have difficulties but end up being treated. Only 15.8% indicate that they are always cared for when they need it.

In addition, 54.5% of the 563 respondents say that when they go to the family doctor they have to wait between 15 and 30 minutes to be seen, 25.9% that they wait between 30 and 60 minutes and 4.6% more 60 minute wait. Only 14.9% affirm that they receive prompt service.

45.3% of those surveyed consider that the period for obtaining an appointment with the GP is not appropriate, that it is an excessive period and that they never have an appointment before two weeks. 38.4% consider that it is appropriate and that they usually get an appointment in less than a week. There is 16.3% of respondents who believe that it is totally inappropriate and that it takes a long time until the appointment arrives, a month or more.

Regarding the time that the doctor dedicates to care, 53.1% state that it is adequate, while 36.6% sometimes see it as correct but others believe that it is too little. Only 10.3% believe that more time should be spent caring for each patient.

In the case of primary care, 48.0% have been seen by a different professional on some occasion, 38.5% are seen by the same professional and only 13.5% are usually seen by different professionals.

In the case of telephone assistance, 49.6% indicate that they can tell the symptoms with the same ease as in person and 50.4% do not have the same ease. On the other hand, 60.4% state that they understand medical advice and prescriptions over the phone with the same ease as in person, and on the other hand, 39.6% do not understand medical advice and prescriptions over the phone with the same ease as in person.

Thus, 62.7% of those surveyed do not feel equally satisfied with the face-to-face service as with the telephone service, and only 37.3% feel equally satisfied with both.

69.1% of those surveyed do not notice any limitation on the part of doctors in prescribing medications, while 18.7% have not been prescribed some and 12.3% if they have had limitations in the prescription of medications. And regarding the improvement in obtaining or renewing medicines in the pharmacy in relation to what happened before the pandemic, 50.8% have noticed an improvement, 49.2% have not.

In the case of specialised care, 55.2% consider that referrals to specialists are not restricted or limited, 21.7% have sometimes been prevented from referring them, and 23.1% do consider that their doctor restricts or finds limitations to be referred to the specialist.

Once in specialised care, 74.1% consider that a month or more passes until the appointment with the specialist arrives. 14% who get an appointment within a month, 5.5 usually get it in a week and 6.4% have not needed it.

For surgical interventions, 50.3% of those surveyed have not needed it. Of those who have required surgery, 29.5% have had to wait more than 180 days, 10.5% less than 180 days, 7.6% less than 90 days and only 2.1% within 30 days. The vast majority of respondents who have needed an intervention (59%) have had to wait more than 180 days for surgery.

44.4% of those surveyed have not needed to obtain advice from their doctor about mental health problems. Of those who have needed it, 21.1% have never received advice of this type, 18.8% have received it and 15.6% have sometimes been able to obtain it.

75.8% of those surveyed have never filed a claim for delay in attending both health centres and hospitals or for time of care, while 24.2% have filed claims.

95.9% of those surveyed have not considered or filed a claim for discriminatory treatment based on sexual orientation, language, race or religion, while 4.1% have considered or filed a claim for it.

Regarding participation, 87.4% of those surveyed are unaware of the possibility of citizens participating in the Health Councils of each health centre. 71.4% would participate in the Health Council of their health centre, while 28.6% would not.