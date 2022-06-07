Serafín Redondo exhibits his work in Mojácar

An exhibition of paintings by the artist Serafín Redondo has been inaugurated in Mojácar, and will remain open to the public until 30th June at the La Fuente Municipal Art Centre.

For this exhibition Serafín Redondo has brought to Mojácar 25 of his latest works in large and medium format, most of them works in oils and acrylic, which capture the light and the colour of Almerian lands and beaches in an exceptional way.

Serafín Redondo discovered his passion for painting at 12 years old, a passion which has never left him.

Although sharing his profession with painting, it is not until 1974 when he started his activity exclusively as a painter.

He has had numerous exhibitions, both in Barcelona and other Catalan provinces, obtaining many awards and recognitions.

A painting teacher at several academies, even giving master classes, today he directs a painting workshop in Garrucha, having numerous students and the same recognition and admiration which has accompanied him throughout his artistic career.

His style is figurative, with an impressionist touch, full of light and colour through loose brushstrokes, the artist says. He mainly depicts nature: flowers, plants and even seascapes, capturing landscapes which could disappear if the environment is not looked after and respected.

Attending the inauguration was the Mojácar Council Culture Councillor, Raquel Belmonte, who welcomed the painter, who has already exhibited in Mojácar on other occasions.

They were able to talk about the works on show, drawing attention to the polished technique, the base of any quality work.

Both artist and councillor agreed on the resurgence of realism painting and awareness among true painting lovers of the need to acquire and perfect the different painting techniques, whatever they are, to properly finish works.

The La Fuente Municipal Art Centre is open to the public, free of charge, Wednesday to Friday from 10am to 1pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 2pm.