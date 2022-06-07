



Costa Blanca Womens Rugby Sevens Team will take part in the 6th International Algarve Rugby Sevens (Portugal) 11th 12th June

This will be a strong Sevens competition with the Hong Kong National team, Kazakhstan national team (recent winners Amsterdam 7s), Nouvelle Aquitaine from France, Sketty Hopps from UK, Belas Cascais Portugal, Ubuntu Academy and Livonia from Latvia

Costa Blanca women are sending an invitational team made up of players from Alicante, Sevilla and Madrid, captained by Ingrid Algar, Spanish International 7s and 15s

Visit www.algarve7s for live streaming

Good luck to our team in the competition.

Next stop for our team will be Costa Blanca beach Rugby at Villajoyosa, Saturday 2nd July