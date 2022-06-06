Leading Contenders for Arc in 2022





The Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe is the most prestigious open-age turf contest in Europe and each year the race in Paris attracts the best 1m4f horses from across the globe.

Here is a look at who the leading contenders are for the contest at Longchamp this year.

Hurricane Lane

2021 St Leger winner Hurricane Lane went into the Arc last October with strong claims, and he came very close to giving his trainer Charlie Appleby a first success in the race. He was less than a length behind the winner Torquator Tasso when he crossed the finish line.

The four-year-old colt is expected to return to France later this season, with this race being his primary goal in the campaign. The son of Frankel already has a victory over the C&D as he won the Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp last year.

Hurricane Lane is expected to make his seasonal reappearance in the Hardwicke Stakes. He is set to be one of the leading Royal Ascot races tips for the Group Two contest where he tops the betting at +110 to prevail.

Emily Upjohn

After stumbling out of the starting stalls in the Oaks at Epsom, Emily Upjohn almost pulled off one of the most impressive victories in the history of the British Classic. Unfortunately for her connections, she was on the wrong side of a photo-finish, as the result was handed in favor of Tuesday.

John and Thady Gosden’s filly lost little in defeat and, as a result of her run in the Oaks, her odds have been cut to win the Arc. She is now the joint favorite at +800 to come out on top at Longchamp.

Frankie Dettori has spoken very highly about this filly this season. He looks sure to partner her in Paris as he bids for his seventh success in the race.

Do Deuce

Japan have been desperately trying to win the Arc over the last couple of decades and their wait for a first victory in the turf contest could come to an end this year with Do Deuce. The three-year-old won the Japanese Derby earlier this season on just his fourth racecourse appearance.

Yasuo Tomomichi’s runner has an entry in the Irish Champions Stakes at Leopardstown in September. That race should be a good marker in determining how he fares against the leading European horses.

Verry Elleegant

2021 Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant may be set to try and complete an unprecedented double in two of the richest races in the world if she appears in the Arc. The six-year-old mare is now based in Europe after moving to Francis-Henri Graffard’s yard in France.

The versatile horse has prevailed at distances from 7f up to 2m. She has been successful in a Group One contest over the Arc trip. If she is able to get her nose in front once again in a major contest, she would cement her place as one of the best mares in the history of the sport.

This year’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe is set to take place on the 2nd October. It will be the 101st renewal of the contest.