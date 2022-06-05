



The Royal British Legion KNOX SHIELD is awarded to an organisation for it’s commitment and willingness to work collaboratively with their local branch or District Community Support Committee. The Awards Ceremony took place in London, at National Conference in mid May. It was collected by Pam Twissell-Cross MBE on behalf of MABS Cancer Support Foundation.

Rather more pleasingly Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, offered to make a formal presentation of the award here in Spain on the occasion of HM the Queen’s Jubilee Celebrations in Madrid.

The photograph shows the Ambassador, with his wife María Antonia, presenting the Knox Shield to the MABS Vice-President, Beverley Thompson, who was also among the four UK nationals in Spain named on the day in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List. Also in the picture is the Chairman of Spain District North RBL, Jack Kemp.

MABS Cancer Support Foundation was awarded the Knox Shield in recognition of its inspirational work supporting those, including veterans, who are dealing with cancer.

The citation applauded MABS stating, ‘MABS go well beyond their usual remit, regularly working alongside TRBL in Spain to extend our reach and supplement our own visits when our beneficiaries are lonely or sick from radiotherapy.

‘MABS is a small charity with a big heart that always goes that extra mile. Working with them enhances the lives of our terminally ill beneficiaries enormously, helping us to provide the very best quality of life for the limited time they have left.

‘For the level of collaboration with the Legion and the additional much needed support that they provide, they richly deserve the level of National recognition that the Royal British Legion Knox Shield represents.