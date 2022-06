This Saturday, June 4, the V Scooter Rally ‘Javi Limón’ will be held, which will pass through the municipality of Los Alcázares.

You will be able to visit and marvel at the scooters which will be located next to La Encarnación, from approximately 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and during that hour and a half all the participating motorcycles will be on display.