



Queen Letizia will visit Cartagena on Tuesday to oversee the delivery of the Unit Flag to the Fuerza de Guerra Naval Especial (FGNE) military force, the Navy’s special operations unit.

The ceremony, which will be held at noon at the Juan Sebastián Elcano cruise terminal, will be attended by the highest regional and local authorities, the Ministry of Defence, and the Navy.

500 places have been created for members of the public to attend the military act, for which you must apply in the events section of the municipal website.

Those attending the event must access the venue before 11:15 a.m. Doors will open at 10:45 a.m.