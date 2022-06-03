



The Local Police from Elche arrested a man for an alleged crime of drug trafficking, after he tried to flee from a police security control that was being carried out on the Carretera de L’Altet.

The agents observed the sudden braking of a motorcycle that forced the rest of the vehicles behind to stop immediately. The person involved made a U-turn on a one-way road and began a chase in which the driver refused to stop at the police stop and zigzagged between the rest of the vehicles.

At one point during the escape, the man threw a bag on the road that was picked up by the agents and contained several grams of cocaine. When the police crew managed to catch up with him, the person involved tested positive for alcohol and drugs.

The driver was arrested for an alleged crime against Public Health, in addition to being denounced for reckless driving, and transferred to police facilities.