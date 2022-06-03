



José Aix, Vice Mayor of Orihuela, and Ángel Noguera, Councillor for Infrastructure, accompanied by the municipal mayors of Orihuela Costa, have raised the flag of the Sendero Azul that runs between Cala Capitán and La Caleta, the Sendero de Cabo Roig.

Orihuela received the Sendero Azul award granted by the Association for Environmental and Consumer Education last week at an event held in Madrid.

“This award is granted for the second consecutive year to the Cabo Roig trail that runs two and a half kilometres along the Orihuela coast, between La Caleta and Cala Capitán. A path that is of great interest due to the geological materials that make up the cliffs and beaches, as well as the great historical and archaeological heritage value, such as the Torre de Cabo Roig, a 16th-century watchtower-type military building, catalogued as an Asset of Cultural Interest”, said Ángel Noguera.

The Blue Trails are itineraries that link, cross or start from beaches or ports that have been awarded the Blue Flag in 2022. The initiative’s aim is to promote the connection of the network of places with Blue Flags through trails that help value natural spaces and spaces of cultural and heritage interest.

José Aix recalled that “this award from Sendero Azul Cabo Roig recognises that effort and rewards the transformation of these coastal paths into valuable resources for carrying out recreational, sports, tourism and environmental education activities”.