



Never write off Real Madrid: That’s the message to football fans around the world after the club gained yet another Champions League trophy at the end of May. Star names may come and go but Real will always attract the best current talent and that quality shone through in a tight encounter with Liverpool.

It was a positive way to end the season, but the club faces some tough transfer choices as the summer window is set to open.

Comings and Goings

Having missed out on Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid will be in the market for a replacement striker after the French international decided to stay with current employers Paris Saint-Germain. It was something of a U-Turn on the player’s part after an initial approach seemed to be well-received.

Real will be targeting alternatives through the summer while assessing the need for reinforcements in other areas of the pitch. At the same time, the club must consider the future of a number of current squad members. Ageing players and those on the fringes of the first team may be looking for new clubs in the coming weeks.

The Goals for 2022/23

It doesn’t get any better than winning your own division and the biggest club competition in Europe. As La Liga and Champions League winners, the target for Carlo Ancelotti and his men will be to successfully defend those trophies.

Transfer Targets

With plans for the signing of Kylian Mbappe shelved for the time being, Real Madrid are being linked with a number of striking alternatives. Ironically, a man who was on the losing side in that Champions League final is at the top of many lists.

It’s been reported that Sadio Mane has told his teammates that he will be leaving Liverpool this summer. The Senegalese averages close to a goal every other game in six seasons with Anfield and that’s an exceptional return for a man who usually plays off Mohamed Salah.

Elsewhere, Robert Lewandowski is another man who is widely linked with a switch to the Bernabeu. A veteran striker with a prolific record for Bayern Munich, it’s suggested that he’s looking for a new challenge.

RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku has also been linked with a move to Madrid.

Players Facing the Exit Door

Real Madrid are finally set to call time on Gareth Bale after the Welsh international barely featured this season. Cardiff City and former club Tottenham Hotspur are reported destinations.

Another fringe player, Eden Hazard, is also rumoured to be leaving although the Belgian international has publicly stated that he wants to stay and fight for his place. Whether he is in the manager’s plans is a different matter.

Real Madrid are always looking to improve their squad. 2021/22 was another productive season for the club but it’s clear that a busy summer transfer window is in prospect as Los Blancos look to successfully defend their major trophies.