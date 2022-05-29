Valencian Golf meets with Tour Operators from 20 countries





The Association of Golf Courses of the Costa Blanca and the Valencian Community (ACGBCCV) attended the IAGTO Andalucía Golf Trophy event held on May 24 and 25 in Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz), along with with Turismo Comunitat Valenciana and the Costa Blanca Tourist Board with the aim of meeting many of the most important specialist golf tour operators in Europe and promoting the destination to attract more golf tourists.

The ACGBCCV was promoting it’s courses at the IAGTO Andalucía Golf Trophy, one of the most important events in the golf tourism sector in Europe, which in a different location each year brings together the main golf tour operators with companies from the different destinations. At the weekend, some 300 professionals from the sector gathered, representing 100 tour operators from more than 20 countries.

The delegation of courses and hotels was led by its recently re-elected president – ​​Salvador Lucas – and included 21 companies : Bonalba Golf Resort, Hotel Alicante Golf, Parador el Saler, Hotel Grand Luxor & Villages, La Finca Golf Resort, La Marquesa Golf, Alannia Resorts, Font del Llop Golf, Hotel Barceló La Nucía, Alenda Golf, Hotel Asia Gardens, Foressos Golf, Hotel Hospes Amerigo and Palau de la Mar, El Bosque Golf, Hotel Westin Valencia, Meliá Villaitana Golf, Mediterráneo Golf, Las Arenas Spa, La Galiana Golf Resort, Oliva Nova Golf Resort, and Hotel la Sella Golf Resort, in addition to the ACGBCCV itself.

The IAGTO Andalucía Golf Trophy, one of the most important golf tour operator events in Europe, saw a golf tournament and a prize-giving dinner on day one while on the second day the focus was on meetings which was followed by a gala dinner that was closed by Peter Walton, president of IAGTO.

The institutions of Andalusia , a community where the golf sector receives very important public support, have provided the means to make this important event possible, in which some 300 golf tourism professionals took part from 20 different countries including; Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, the UK, Ireland, Poland, Italy, France, Portugal and Spain itself.

The ACGBCCV has been promoting the destination for 30 years and is now firmly established as one of the main destinations in Europe for playing golf. The sport is one of the most seasonally adjusted elements of tourism, generating 500,000 overnight stays a year in hotels in C. Valenciana, an annual economic impact of €745 million and more than 9,000 jobs a year in C. Valenciana.