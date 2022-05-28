



Adjudicators from the Guinness World Records were in Torrevieja on Friday where they confirmed a world record for the construction and collection of 4,180 miniature chairs

Eladio Rivero Sánchez set the record for his chairs that he has collected and built over the last 25 years.

Also attending the setting of the new world record was the Mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, who was accompanied by the Councillor for Senior Citizens, Inmaculada Montesinos, the Councillor for Culture, Antonio Quesada, and the Councillor for Security and Emergencies, Federico Alarcón.

Eladio was born in Extremadura but has been living in the salt city for more than 20 years. He has been collecting the chairs, most of which he has built himself, claiming to have created chairs as small as one centimetre in size.

The World Record was confirmed by the two Guinness judges, Víctor Fenés and Anouk De Timary, in the Torrevieja Municipal Leisure Centre (CMO) where they were on display.