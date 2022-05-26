



By Andrew Atkinson

Haydock – Sea La Rosa eyes G3 Betfred Pinnacle Stakes glory

Haydock Park, where the going is good-good to firm in places, stage the Group 3 Betfred Pinnacle Stakes and G3 Betfred John Of Gaunt Stakes on Saturday’s seven racecard meeting.

The G3 Betfred Pinnacle Stakes over 1m 3f has a winner’s purse of £45,368 up for grabs with Sea La Rosa (2.55) under Tom Marquand tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

William Haggas trained Sea La Rosa a winner at Lingfield, Doncaster and Redcar last year, ran third at Newmarket in September in the Group 3 Princess Royal Stakes.

The G3 Betfred John Of Gaunt Stakes over 7 furlongs awaits £45,468 to the winner, with fromthehorsesmouth.info selection Kinross (3.30) ridden by James Doyle and trained by Ralph Beckett.

Five-year-old Kinross winner of the Group 2 Lennox Stakes at Goodwood in July, ran ninth of 20 at Ascot in October in the Qipco G1 Sprint Stakes, and fourth of 15 in the Qatar Prix de la Foret G1 at Longchamp in October.

HAYDOCK PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.10 Jimi Hendrix (ew). 1.45 Clarendon House (ew). 2.20 Mahrajaan (ew). 2.55 Sea La Rosa. 3.30 Kinross. 4.05 Zargun (ew). 4.40 Vintage Choice.

Beverley – Whistle And Flute tunes-up for Old Trophy Conditions Stakes

Beverley, where the going is good-good to firm in places, features the bet365 Two Year Old Trophy Conditions Stakes over 5 furlongs on the seven racecard meeting.

Whistle And Flute (3.15) ridden by Charles Bishop and trained by Eve Johnson Houghton is tipped to land the Old Trophy Conditions Stakes, out to amend defeat when a beaten favourite second at Ascot in April.

William Buick rides Absolutely Flawless (2.05) in the C2 Fillies Conditions Stakes over 5f, trained by David Loughnane, out to complete a consecutive hat-trick of wins.

Ugo Gregory (2.40) ridden by David Fentiman and trained by Tim Easterby is tipped each-way in the C3 bet365 Handicap over 7f.

BEVERLEY fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.30 Land Of Eagles. 2.05 Absolutely Flawless. 2.40 Ugo Gregory (ew). 3.15 Whistle And Flute. 3.50 Noonie. 4.25 Robert Walpole. 5.00 Cobra Kai (ew).

Chester – Hornby Tomfre ICM bid

Chester, where the going is good-good to firm in places, features the Class 2 ICM Stellar Sports Handicap over 7 furlongs on the seven racecard meeting.

Tomfre (3.45) under 9st 8lbs ridden by Rob Hornby and trained by Ralph Beckett is tipped each-way in the ICM, quickly returning to the fold after running in the C2 William Hill Handicap over 7f last Saturday carrying 9st 10lbs.

Ralph Beckett-trained Fox Vardy under Hector Crouch is tipped to land the C3 tote.co.uk over 1 mile 5 furlongs, the 6-year-old having finished third at Lingfield when a beaten favourite last time out.

CHESTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.01 Razeyna. 2.35 Torvi (ew). 3.10 Fox Vardy. 3.45 Tomfre (ew). 4.20 Zephina. 4.55 Kaatibb (ew). 5.30 Fairmac (ew).

