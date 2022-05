The Department for the Elderly residents of Pilar de la Horadada has organised a special trip to Villena for pensioners registered in the municipality.

The trip will take place on 8 June, departing at 08:30 from the bus stop at Parque 30 de Julio.

The trip is aimed at people over 65 years of age, and costs €18, which includes the cost of travel, visits when you are there, and food.

Registration is now open and will remain so until 3 June, which can be done at the Thiar Viajes Agency in the town.