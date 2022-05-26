



A 36-year-old man suffered multiple injuries when he fell off his scooter in Orihuela, as reported by the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU).

The incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, when the CICU received an emergency call for assistance after the man had fallen from his scooter while driving along calle Adolfo Clavarana in Orihuela.

The CICU mobilised both a paramedic ambulance and a basic life support unit to the scene, where the medics were able to stabilise the man.

He was then transferred to the Vega Baja hospital in Orihuela in the advanced life support ambulance suffering from polytrauma.