



Four gymnasts from the Torrevieja club have qualified for the Absolute Individual Spanish Championship to be held next June in Ourense

Last weekend, the Individual Autonomous Championship was held in Gandía, where five competitors from the Jennifer Colino Rhythmic Gymnastics Club took part.

In the alevín open competition, Anastasia Salkova won the silver medal in the general category, and was crowned as Regional Sub-champion, achieving a place in the Spanish Championship.

In the infantil category, Miley Martínez, won the gold medal in the general and on the apparatus, becoming the Autonomous Champion, and qualifying for the Spanish Championship.

Lucía Leshan Cañas Mendo, made her debut in the 1st category, becoming Autonomous Champion. Tatyana Shevchyk, took part in the same category and won the silver medal and finished as Regional Runner-up. As a result, both have qualified for the Spanish Championship.

In the Junior category, Claudia Ticehurst, finished in 10th position in the ball, clubs and tape exercises.