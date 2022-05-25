Mayor drops in on Pilar’s  Infantil and Cadete football teams





The Mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, José María Pérez, and the Councillor for Sports, José Antonio Martínez, met with the players of the Infantil and Cadete football teams to congratulate them on their magnificent season and encourage them to continue working hard in their chosen sports, as it is It is very important to develop this healthy habit from a young age.

During his visit, it was announced that the Cadet team (which will play in the Youth category next season) will train and play their matches at the Ikomar Stadium. This is a substantial step up for the squad because they will go from playing on artificial grass to natural grass, and in addition, they will be able to feel the spirit and energy of the fans even more closely in a traditional football stadium.

The Mayor and the councillor of Sports also congratulated the Team Delegate, Denis Alfaro, the coach, José Ramón Martínez (known as Terry), and the Technical Director of the Sports Area, Pedro Quesada, for their outstanding contributions , since thanks to this, our young people are giving the best of themselves in this discipline.

They also added their thanks to the players parents for their unconditional support throughout the season.