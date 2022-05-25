



The Councillor of Cemeteries at Crevillente town hall, Manuel Penalva, has announced the completion of the capacity expansion works in the northern area of ​​the Municipal Cemetery.

In total, there have been 304 new niches constructed, 208 built in a first phase carried out in 2021, and 96 built in the second phase, scheduled this year.

According to Manuel Penalva, the total investment in the extension work has been 129,313 euro. In addition, Penalva has recalled that the construction of our toilets in the new area of ​​the cemetery is contemplated, along with the acquisition of an electric vehicle to increase and speed up the tasks of the staff of the enclosure.