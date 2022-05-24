



Torrevieja has one of the lowest average annual net income in Spain, at €8,351 per inhabitant, revealed the Urban Indicators 2022 study, published on May 23, by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

The data comes under the umbrella formed by a City and its municipalities of labour dependency.

Alicante remains amongst the areas with the lowest income in Spain, per inhabitant, with Torrevieja, Elche, and Benidorm amongst the city metropolitan areas with the lowest annual income by inhabitant, which also includes Gandia, in the province of Valencia.

Benidorm average annual net income is €10,360, with Gandia average annual net income €10,883.

The south of the province of Alicante, in terms of per capita income, from the list of 50 municipalities with the lowest average income, includes five Alicante towns and cities: Almoradí with €8,277; Torrevieja, €8,335; Crevillent, €8,678 per inhabitant and year; Pilar de la Horadada, €9,129 and Aspe €9,159.

The Valencian municipalities with the highest average income are Bétera, with €14,708 per inhabitant, and Alboraya, €14,491.

Employment data in the municipalities of the Valencian Community, with a level of employment in industry above the average, includes Alcoy (Alicante) with 23%; and Sagunt (22.9%).