‘Following the charity concert on Friday 29th. April at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre, San Fulgencio with the Royal British Legion Concert Band and Stevie Spit BEM, a donation of 700 euros was made this week to Natalia Zhezhnyauska at the Ukranian Association Office, Torrevieja, by Patricia Shepley, secretary of the band’

The presentation was also attended by Bandmaster David Last as well as the Deputy mayor of Torrevieja Rosario Martinez.