John and Thady Gosden trained Fully Wet (8-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the 6 furlongs British European Fund Maiden Fillies Stakes under Rob Havlin at Goodwood on Saturday.

Fully Wet, making debut bow, turned over hot 5-4 favourite, Ralph Beckett-trained Baccarat Baby, ridden by Hector Crouch by one and a quarter lengths.

“She’s been working nicely at home,” said Thady Gosden of two-year-old Fully Wet.

“She picked up well, once hitting the front, which is a good sign.

It was her first day at school on debut, and in the future could step-up to 7 furlongs,” added Gosden.

Caption: Thady Gosden: Fully Wet first day at school Goodwood win.