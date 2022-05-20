



The Department of Infrastructures at Orihuela town hall, a department run by Councillor Ángel Noguera, has reported that the repair and containment work of the sinkhole on the promenade of the playa de La Caleta in Cabo Roig is about to begin, with a contracted value of €47,492.50, IVA included.

Once the technical project has been approved, which includes the corresponding geotechnical study necessary for the orography of the land, and the mandatory authorisation of the Alicante Provincial Coastal Service, given that the works are located in the traffic easement area according to the coastal law, these works will begin, basically consisting of the execution of a retaining wall in a section of approximately 15 metres in length in the vicinity, as well as the replacement of the pedestrian promenade contained in this same section.

All this in order to solve the instability of the existing terrain and prevent the appearance of similar stability problems. “This work will improve the space that has been affected, and will guarantee that citizens can walk this path that gives access to the beach of Caleta de Cabo Roig, safely,” said Ángel Noguera.