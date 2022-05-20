



The Valencia regions General Director of Housing Emergency of the Second Vice Presidency and Department of Housing and Bioclimatic Architecture, Pura Peris, visited the Council of Crevillente to meet with the Councillor for Housing and Mediation, Gemma Candelaria Asensio, in order to discuss issues of housing emergency and to hold a meeting with one of the investment funds with the greatest presence in the municipality.

The meeting responds to the line of collaboration initiated between both institutions, focused on care policies for the most vulnerable groups in possible situations of loss of housing.

Pura Peris has assured that Crevillente “is one of the clearest examples of the consequences of real estate speculation that has taken place throughout the Valencian Community and that has particularly harmed the province of Alicante, with many families affected, first by the crisis of the brick and then by the sanitation company, plus the current armed conflict”.

Faced with this situation, the General Director of Housing Emergency has highlighted the work carried out by the Council in Crevillente, especially by the Department of Housing, “for the commitment with its residents to provide a housing alternative to evictions, mediating with banking entities to reach agreements with investment funds that put Crevillen families at risk of losing their homes”.

Subsequently, the director and the councillor have held a meeting with one of these investment funds in order to “reach meeting points in which the affected families are the centre of the proposals for solutions and not the economic interests”, stated Peris.

The Second Vice Presidency and Ministry of Housing and Bioclimatic Architecture, through the General Directorate of Housing Emergency, has granted the Crevillente 36,842 euro in aid this year, to 22 coexistence units. Likewise, two homes belonging to the Generalitat’s public assets have been awarded to families affected by evictions through the emergency procedure.

Regarding rental aid, in 2021 the Ministry granted general rental aid worth 49,947 euro (36 beneficiaries), 29,355 euro for young rent (16 beneficiaries) and 15,510 euro (10 beneficiaries) in rental aid promoted by the housing crisis caused by COVID-19.

After the meeting, Pura Peris and Gemma Candelaria Asensio have visited some houses owned by the council with the aim of analysing which action programs of the Ministry would be more suitable to improve the conditions.