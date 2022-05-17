



On Thursday 19 May, Vencosan opens the doors to its new office in Torrevieja.

Vencosan is an energy consulting company that puts its name to their advice with their own sales and installation teams, who recommended products and follow it through to it very end.

Vencosans core services are primarily solar panels due to the increasing high demand to take control of rising electricity prices, but they are also market leaders in air conditioning, heat pumps for heating pools and thermal solar energy. Their team of experienced and qualified electricians also mean they are the ideal company to oversee your general electrical projects.

Vencosan are a multi lingual speaking team with both English, Danish and Spanish readily available and already has branches in Valencia, Malaga and Barcelona, ​​but due to increasing demand in the area, the company has chosen to follow up its success by establishing itself in Torrevieja, where there is a strong belief in the future within energy saving products.

The formal opening is May 19 at. 12:00 and on the same occasion, Vencosan invites you to an informal reception where there will be some good food and drink, and plenty of time for a chat about how best to take control of your electricity bills.

Everyone is invited to bring their electricity bill, and chat to one of the team in English Danish, German, Spanish or Russian. To say thank you for supporting their opening day, Vencosan are giving a 10% discount on all projects, so come and meet the team and see what is available for you.

The new office is located on Avenida Dr. Gregorio Marañón 68 in Torrievieja (Near Playa Naufragos)