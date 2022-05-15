



With 11 Blue Flag beaches, Orihuela has once again become the second city in Spain with the most awards for bathing quality, and first in the Valencian Community, maintaining it’s position for the fourth consecutive year.

In the local area they were joined by Pilar de la Horadada with 6 blue flags, Torrevieja has also been awarded six blue flags and in Guardamar playa els Vivers has recovered the award that it lost in 2016.

Several military associations have called a demonstration on Sunday, June 25, just three days before the NATO summit, to demand an increase in military pay and more structured careers. A soldier in the Spanish Army currently earns just over 1000 euro per month.