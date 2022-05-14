



fromthehorsesmouth.info – 94-1 accumulator – Canadian pays £573

By Andrew Atkinson

William Haggas trained Baaeed tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info extended his unbeaten record to seven, when winning the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

Jockey Jim Crowley pressed the button for Baaeed (4-9) to put in an impressive powerful turn of foot, to gain a 3 1/4 lengths win ahead of Real World (5-1), Chindit (20-1) was third.

“I’m very lucky a horse has come along like this – that was just like a piece of work to him,” said Crowley.

“He hit the front, pricked his ears – like he did in France – and he’s just very easy to deal with. He’s everything you want in a racehorse,” said Crowley.

Baaeed is 1-2 odds-on to win the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, with the Juddmonte International at York in August a potential target.

“I’m sure there will be a time and a place to go further with him – but when he can pick up like that over a mile, it’s a serious thing. We know he’ll stay further, it’s just when.

“You’d imagine a race like the Juddmonte International would be perfect for him – but the Queen Anne is the obvious next step. It’s up to connections where they want to go,” added Crowley.

Jubilant trainer Haggas said: “There’s a bit of pressure – when all you guys keep writing nice things about him.

“He’s done it well – it was a strong field – with a Classic winner in there.”

Nashwa completes accumulator

John and Thady Gosden trained Nashwa (5-6) ridden by Hollie Doyle completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 94-1 five horse accumulator at Newbury.

Ilaraab (9-2) from 11-2 trained by William Haggas and ridden by Tom Marquand won the Group 3 Al Rayyan.

Israr (3-1) from 10-3, trained by John and Thady Gosden and ridden by Jim Crowley won the BetVictor London Gold Cup.

Richard Hannon jnr trained Persian Force (8-13) under Rossa Ryan won BetVictor Conditions Stakes. A Canadian bet paid £573.

The post Newbury – Baaeed lands Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.