



The CSIF union has denounced the situation in which the different clinics in Pilar de la Horadada find themselves, and the “collapse” of primary care.

According to sources from the organisation, “there is an alarming lack of medical personnel that, with the arrival of the summer months, will further exacerbate the problems and pressure on care that exist at this time.”

However, the same voices warn in a statement that this is not the worst. With this situation being serious, the problem is that it is expected to worsen due to the fact that the reports state that the Department of Health will not provide any additional personnel for summer reinforcements, they maintain.

For this reason, they demand that the Ministry clarify whether the report is true and how it intends to respond to the increase in population that is experienced in the summer months.

They add that “the situation in some of the health centres is so critical that in the Torre de la Horadada Clinic the doctor has a quota of more than 2,100 cards, when it is advisable not to exceed 1,700. Something similar to what happens in Rojales, in the Rojales II lo Marabú Health Centre, in which there are four doctors with more than 2,000 assigned patients, and it must also be taken into account that there are almost 3,000 patient cards without an assigned doctor.

For their part, they conclude, in the Pilar de la Horadada Health Centre the situation is also “very complicated, since at the moment there is a lack of a doctor, who has been on leave for a long time and who has not been replaced, there is another who retires at the end of May and another one who is going to be absent for other reasons as well”.