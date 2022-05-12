



Newbury – Baaeed eyes G3 Lockinge Stakes £198,000 purse

By Andrew Atkinson

Newbury features the Group 1 Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes over 1 mile on Saturday’s seven racecard meeting.

Baaeed, sire Sea The Stars, undefeated in six outings goes to post favourite in the G3 Lockinge Stakes.

William Haggas trained Baaeed (3.20) ridden by Jim Crowley winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Group 1 Stakes at Ascot in October is out to bag the winner’s purse of £198,485.

Cieren Fallon rides Hugh Palmer trained Hierarchy (1.35) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Bet Victor Listed Carnarvon Stakes over 6f.

Hierarchy finished third in a Group 3 in April behind 5-4f Go Bear Go, when beaten 1 1/2 lengths.

Ilaraab (2.10) trained by William Haggas and ridden by Tom Marquand is tipped each-way in the G3 Al Rayyan, noted when fourth of seven at Newbury in a G3 last month, having won a G3 at the course in October.

Israr (2.45) third in a C3 at Newmarket in April, behind Educator, when staying on, is tipped each-way in the Bet Victor C2 London Gold Cup; noted when winning at Doncaster last season.

NEWBURY fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.35 Hierarchy (ew). 2.10 Ilaraab. 2.45 Israr (ew). 3.20 Baaeed. 3.55 Persian Force. 4.30 Nashwa. 5.04 Notre Belle Bete.

Newmarket – Groundbreaker tipped to land Debury Listed Stakes

By Andrew Atkinson

Newmarket where the going is good-Good to firm in places features the Listed Denbury Homes Fairways Stakes over 1 mile 2 furlongs on Saturday’s seven racecard meeting.

Andrew Balding trained Groundbreaker (1.50) is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Debury Listed Stakes.

Balding trained Shine So Bright (3.00) is tipped each-way in the C2 Birketts LLP Handicap over 7 furlongs.

Simon and Ed Crisford trained Golden Glance (4.10) is tipped each-way in the Class 3 Birketts Fillies Novice Stakes over 1m 4f.

Clive Cox trained Get It (5.20) under Adam Kirby, a winner at Bath this month over 5 furlongs is tipped each-way in the Festival of Suffolk Celebration over 5 furlongs.

NEWMARKET fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.50 Groundbreaker. 2.25 Haymaker (ew). 3.00 Shine So Bright (ew). 3.35 Distinguished Lady (ew). Golden Glance (ew). 4.45 Miss Harmony (ew). 5.20 Get It (ew).

Caption: Andrew Balding saddles Groundbreaker (1.50) and Shine So Bright (3.00) Newmarket.

