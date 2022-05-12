



Chelmsford – Saeed bin Suroor trained Dubai Hope eyes Ladies Day glory

By Andrew Atkinson

Chelmsford’s polytrack seven racecard meeting on Saturday features the C3 Ladies Day 16th June 2022 Handicap over 7 furlongs.

Saeed bin Suroor trained Dubai Hope (4.20) is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the C3 Ladies Day, with Doug Costello up.

Dubai Hope was noted when finishing third at Chelmsford last month, when running on, beaten a neck and half a length.

Hughie Morrison saddles Beggarman (3.10) tipped each-way in the One Night of Queen 2nd June Handicap over 1m 6f, noted when second at Pontefract in April.

Saeed bin Suroor saddles City Walk (3.45) ridden by Pat Cosgrove, tipped each-way, noted when third at Leicester last month.

Michael Bell saddles Lila Girl (4.55) tipped to land the Novice Stakes over 7 furlongs.

CHELMSFORD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.35 Foshan (ew). 3.10 Beggarman (ew). 3.45 City Walk (ew). 4.20 Dubai Hope (ew). 4.55 Lila Girl. 5.30 Bronze River (ew). 6.00 Amafil Salsa (ew).

Doncaster – Coakley Sip And Smile and Roudemental Donny double bid

By Andrew Atkinson

Doncaster, where the going is good-good to soft in places, features the C3 British EBF Premier Fillies Handicap over 1m 2f on Saturday’s seven racecard evening meeting.

David Simcock trained Aiming High (6.05) ridden by Joey Hayes is tipped to win the Class 3, noted when finishing second at Yarmouth in April.

Ross Coakley rides George Boughey trained Sip And Smile (6.35) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the At The Races 7 furlongs Handicap, noted at Ascot this month when finishing third after not getting a clear run.

Karl Burke saddles Monty Man (7.10) on debut run tipped in the Cazoo Class 4 Novices Stakes over 5 furlongs.

Hugo Palmer trained Roudemental (8.10) ridden by Ross Coakley is tipped to land the Skybet C4 Handicap over 7 furlongs.

DONCASTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.33 Bookmark. 6.05 Aiming High. 6.35 Sip And Smile (ew). 7.10 Monty Man (ew). 7.40 Deodar. 8.10 Roudemental. 8.40 Prince Of Bel Lir.

Caption: Saeed bin Suroor trained Dubai Hope (4.20) Chelmsford.

