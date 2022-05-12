



In order to reduce dumped waste in the districts, Elche town hall have launched new services that will allow the collection of pruning and belongings door to door, as well as keeping the surroundings of the containers clean on roads and highways.

These are new services offered by the rural cleaning service brigade that were presented by the Councillor for the area, Héctor Díez, the Mayor of Pedanías, Vicente Alberola, and the delegate of the winning company awarded the contract, Alberto Bleda.

As explained by Díez, “this action is intended to improve the image of the Camp d’Elx, launch new local services for citizens and guarantee proper waste management”.

Collection of pruning

The collection of pruning will begin on May 16 and will take place from Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Héctor Díez recalled that the day and time must be arranged in advance via a WhatsApp message to the incident telephone number 680 363 774 that the containers are labelled with. The service is aimed at individuals and under no circumstances will dry trunks or large trees or palm trees be collected.

Héctor Díez has detailed that the service has a 24 cubic metre open-rear box truck and is equipped with a crane and clamps, as well as a shredder and containers.

“The waste should be deposited at the door of the home and it will have to be correctly tied in the event that it is palms or branches and large gardening bags or the well-known ‘Big Bag’ can also be used”, pointed out the councillor, who has noted that there will also be a limit of 1,000 litres of pruning for each time the service is contacted.

Collection of belongings

Another of the services, which has been improved with this new contract and which was being provided in the municipality, is the door-to-door collection of goods. Díez explained that the procedure is exactly the same as the previous service and up to five packages can be deposited at the door of the address on the date indicated. It has an open box truck with crane and platform, driver and auxiliary operator.

Review of containers on roads and highways

The councillor has stressed that the cleaning services provided in the surroundings of the containers on the roads and highways of Camp d’Elx will be tripled, with special attention to the most common dumping points

The new contract will improve the collection of belongings and triple the cleaning services provided around the containers on roads and highways in the districts.

As indicated by the councillor, the service is provided with three daily teams, two in the morning and one in the afternoon from Monday to Friday, each of which is equipped with an open box truck with a crane and clamps. In addition, there are two additional teams, one in the morning and one in the afternoon from Monday to Friday, to collect the bags spilled around the containers. These are made up of an open cargo truck with a tipper, driver and auxiliary operator. “In this way we improve the image of the containers at the same time that the Police continue to make efforts to sanction the uncivil behaviour of some citizens who leave the bags outside the container and tarnish the image of many rural roads”, indicated Díez.

Pruning at clean points in Carrús and the Agrifood Park

With respect to the clean points in Carrús and Parque Agroalimentario, the councillor has announced that the amount of waste deposited will be increased. Until now they were 50 kilos and as of Monday they will be able to receive double, one hundred.

In addition, as a novelty Díez has indicated that these clean points will be opened to gardening professionals who will be able to discard the same amount with the purpose of improving the image of the Elche countryside.

“With this service, we intend that Elche continue walking in that objective that we have of being a city that is committed to the circular economy with correct comprehensive waste management in accordance with the European Green Capital 2030”, concluded Díez.