



Crescendo International Choir performed a well-received concert with Chivenor Military Ladies Choir at Salt Church, Los Montesinos, Saturday May 7, raising 4680 euros for four charities. Chivenor Military Ladies Choir sang 10 songs including Home Thoughts from Abroad. This original song was performed by this choir at the Royal Albert Hall in London. It was also performed in the movie Military Wives.

Crescendo Choir performed nine works, including Fix You and Viva la Vida, both by Coldplay. The two choirs sang two pieces of music together: I Can Only Imagine and You Raise Me Up.

About 350 people attended the concert and gave an extended standing ovation to both choirs when it ended. Shortly before the concert began, the Royal British Legion, led by David Last, performed on the terrace outside Salt Church. Crescendo Choir will be giving two free concerts soon.

The first will be Saturday, May 28, at 20:00 at Iglesia Parroquia Nuestra Senora del Pilar in Los Montesinos. The second will be held Saturday, June 4 at 18:00 at La Siesta Evangelical Church at Urb. La Chaparral in Torrevieja.

If interested in joining Crescendo, see the Crescendo website at crescendo-choir.com. The choir is especially seeking men to join. The choir includes sopranos, altos, tenors and basses. The group sings a wide variety of songs ranging from musicals to spirituals, from pop to classical, in English and Spanish.

Choir rehearsals take place at Rincon de Miguel Restaurant in Los Montesinos Monday between 17:45 to 20:00. All singers are welcome!

Crescendo lives up to its name of International because it has many nationalities among its expat members along with a Spanish Musical Director, Irene Oliva, and Spanish pianist Cristian Martinez. Chivenor Military Ladies Choir is made up of female military personnel, wives, partners, mothers and daughters of military personnel serving or retired.

Many ladies who performed at the Royal Albert Hall in 2011 are still members of the choir.