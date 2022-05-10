



Kitten season is again upon us, confirmed by the Pets in Spain animal charity, already overloaded with kittens saved from life threatening situations. Eight In just one week. Six were born to a mum that was injured and could not feed her kittens, and the two in this photo where found abandoned in the under build of a house at age just two weeks. They were starving and infested with fleas.

A visit to the vet clinic revealed a rare occurrence, with maggots in one eye. Immediate treatment and steroid drops was necessary to eradicate all the maggots and hopefully the eye will recover.

All 8 kittens are now thriving on bottle fed kitten milk by the charity’s foster carers.

The pandemic has hit animal charities hard with outdoor fund raising events having to be cancelled and long term low customer trade in charity shops. As a consequence, due to lack of funds, Pets In Spain will close their charity shop in Ave Londres, Urb La Marina on 31st May 2022 and appeal to everyone to please continue to support them and deliver donated items to sell in their other charity shop which will remain open on the lower level of Consum square, Urb La Marina.

Charity website: www.petsinspain.com Tel or WhatsApp on 645 469 253.