



The FFCV Lliga II Autonòmica Valenta beach soccer and the VI Lliga Autonòmica male tournament takes place in May.

Club squads, with a minimum of 12 players, registered with a deadline of May 18 are each paying €300 to the FFCV to participate, with the deposit refunded, once the competition ends.

“Both leagues will take place the weekend of 28-29 May on the beach of La Patacona Alboraia.

“The regional champions, both male and Valenta, qualified for this year’s edition of the RFEF Cup, with games officiated by referees of the FFCV,” said a FFCV spokesperson.

Caption: Turia Beach Soccer and Levante UD champions of Liga Autonòmica in Valenta and male teams represented the FFCV RFEF Cup 2021 in Alicante.