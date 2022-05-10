



By Andrew Atkinson EXCLUSIVE

Brave effort for Spain Womens International Cricket debut – a steep learning curve

Spain Womens National Cricket team lost all four games in the historic T20 International tour in France this month.

“Sadly we lost all four games, but they improved so much over the week, and we have a lot of positives to take away,” LaManga Torrevieja CC’s Elspeth Fowler, who captained Spain, exclusively told The Leader.

The Spain National squad departed from Barcelona to Paris to play Jersey, France and Austria, at Dreux cricket ground.

“It was a really brave effort for our international debut – it was a steep learning curve for the girls – playing on a full-sized pitch for the first time,” said Elspeth.

Spain played Austria (twice), Jersey and France, returning to Barcelona from Paris after the T20 International tournament.

“Our bowling over the week improved considerably, and we cut down on the extras as we went along, which was great to see,” said Elspeth.

Batter of the T20 tournament, Elspeth said: “We were consistent with the bat, and I was very happy to get some runs of my own.

“There was some strong competition, but we proved that we weren’t a pushover. I’m sure we’ll get some more wins under our belt next time round.”

Elspeth was the winning batter of the tournament, with teammates Uswa, Wania, Amy Brown-Carrera (fielder of the tournament) and Rabia Iqbal finishing in the top 10 bowlers.

Looking ahead to the 2022 campaign for LaManga Torrevieja CC, she added: “During my season ahead with LMTCC, I hope that I’ll be able to continue my form with the bat – and finally reach 50!”.