A new Summer Mini Pool League has been organised by James Green from The Courtyard, Los Montesinos.

“Representatives from the new 2022 Sumner League met at The Courtyard, with the A and B teams represented, along with the Fire Station, La Zenia Black Watch, and Green Watch, Laguna Tavern and Mickeys Bar.

“The Mini Summer Pool League fixtures will run until mid-September,” James told The Leader.

The Mini Winter Pool League was inaugurated last year, in the wake of the Torrevieja Pool League fixtures being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, being well supported by a plethora of teams.

Vistabella based Laguna Tavern were crowned 2021 Mini Pool League champions, with El Raso based O’Brien’s runners-up.

