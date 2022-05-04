



Santa Pola City Council has announced an increase of 3 new positions for Local Police officers.

The Councillor for Police, Ana Blasco, indicates that “continuing to work on increasing security in Santa Pola is one of the main objectives of this government team. Now we have 3 new positions and we are already working on another 13 new positions that will come out in the coming months and that will significantly increase the Local Police staff. We are providing the police with material and human resources so that they work in the best conditions and our city continues to be very safe as it has been up to now”.

The current staff of the Santa Pola Local Police has 58 agents, and with the addition of the 3 new positions, it will increase to 61.

Santa Pola has already acquired 3 new patrol vehicles this year, and in the coming weeks it plans to tender 3 more vehicles, in addition to 53 bulletproof vests for agents and improvements in equipment.