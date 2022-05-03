



The president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, was in Dolores on Monday where he announced an investment of an additional 12 million euros to pay for improvements and refurbishment works of the Vega Baja hydraulic infrastructure network in order to regenerate the state of irrigation channels and achieve optimal use of the water used by farmers and smallholders across the region.

Amongst many of the mayors representing the Vega Baja was the newly appointed leader of the Orihuela council, Carolina Gracia, who said that she had spoken to the president and “Soon I will hold a work meeting with Ximo Puig to talk about many important projects that are earmarked for Orihuela”

The event, was also attended by the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development, Climate Emergency and Ecological Transition, Mireia Mollà, as well as municipal representatives from the entire region. It was also attended by the Deputy Mayor and Town Planning Councillor of the Orihuela City Council, José Aix.

For Gracia, the investment announced by Ximo Puig for the Vega Baja region and its hydraulic infrastructure “is good news for our farmers, who have been counting on the firm support, in the form of such projects and investments, by the Council”.

“It is a commitment that has also been reflected in the defense of the Tajo-Segura transfer, where Puig himself has promised to appeal all the changes that he considers harmful to the irrigators”, Gracia said.

She added that work is already under way to organize a meeting with the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, in order to “move forward the different important projects for Orihuela. Soon we will hold a work meeting”.

“The Generalitat Valenciana has a fundamental role in helping us to reactivate the city, with important challenges in key areas such as infrastructure to improve communication in Orihuela, health and education, among others”, Gracia stated, noting that “for this to be come true, it is important to re-establish the spirit of cooperation between the City Council and the Generalitat, which should never have been lost”.