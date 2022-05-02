



Football Federation of Valencian Community first phase of National Championship Men’s U14 and U16

The Football Federation of the Valencian Community (FFCV) first phase of the National Championship of Men’s Under-14 and Under-16 Football Teams were held in Tavernes de la Valldigna.

The Valencian National Team are in group D, together with Navarra and La Rioja.

“The FFCV first phase of the Championship featured regional teams of Ángel López and Javi Lafora, competing at the Municipal Camp of Tavernes de la Valldigna, the venue for all fixtures in the competition.

“The Spanish Championship in group D of the regional children’s teams of the Valencian Community, played Navarre and La Rioja,” said a FFCV spokesperson.

Games featured Navarra sub14 v Valencian National Team sub14; Navarra sub16 v Valencian national team sub16; La Rioja sub14 v Navarra sub14; La Rioja sub16 v Navarra sub16, in April.

May fixtures included Valencian National Team sub14 v La Rioja sub14; Valencian National Team sub16 v La Rioja sub16.

“In the Valencian national team sub14 our children’s regional team has been preparing for the first phase for months, with training sessions at the Miguel Monleón field in Picassent and friendlies against powerful club teams from the Community.

“The U14 coach Ángel López selected 18 players. The U16 Valencian Men’s National Team dreams of winning this championship, after qualifying for the final phase in 2020 with full points, but without finally being able to play, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The U16 coach, Javi Lafora, selected a squad of 18,” said the FFCV spokesperson.

The competition system is regulated by Circular number 108 of the RFEF, with fixtures of the sub14 category having a duration of 70 minutes and sub16 playing 80 minutes.

The competition took place in groups, with the League system in a single round in the first phase.

The first six classified and the two best seconds went into the gold phase, in two groups of four, with the first two of each group of the gold phase playing in the semi-finals of the Spanish Championship.