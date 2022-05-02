



On Monday 25th April the Torrevieja U3A held its first AGM as over the last 2 years, meetings were not permitted due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Members attending the meeting were able to pay for upcoming social events, renew their membership whilst new applicants were able to join up as members.

The meeting took place in the Centro Municipal Ocho building in Torrevieja which is once again their home for all meetings, thanks to the Torrevieja town council.

At 11am the AGM business commenced and, following the Presidents report in which he thanked all members for their help and support during the last few years, he then stood down from his position only to be voted back in for a further term. The existing committee was dissolved and those members that were standing again, plus some new additions, were voted in.

The association members were also informed of another purchase on behalf of the current Presidents nominated charity, the Stroke Association in Benijofar. The latest purchase comprised a new exercise bike to help sufferers in their recuperation.

The proposed and agreed Presidents charity for the coming year will be “Help Vega Baja” and the U3A will, I am sure, raise similar amounts of money in due course to help them purchase valuable equipment for HVB members and all those in need.

The AGM closed and members stayed on at the centro for a menu del dia arranged by the association social team.

The next meeting will be held on May 30th and will see members listen to a member of the Orihuela police discussing “fraud and scamming”, followed by Bollywood entertainment.

Barry Weston, Torrevieja U3A Press Officer