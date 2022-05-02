



Veteran retired snooker star-turned presenter John Virgo’s contract with the BBC is to end in 2023.

Spain based Virgo, 76, who has presented snooker since retiring in 1994, has spoken about not being behind the BBC mic after 2023.

“I wouldn’t have been like this 30 years ago, I would have been fighting my corner,” said Virgo, part of the 2022 BBC commentary team at the World snooker Championships at The Crucible during April and May.

“But I’ve realised – it’s taken me a long time to realise it – not to get caught up in something you have no control of,” said 1979 UK Champion Virgo.

Salford born Virgo said: “I’m not going to go round on my hands and knees begging for a job. I’m past that.

“So I’ll just get on with what I’m doing, enjoy it and treasure every moment.

“I understand that you get over a certain age and they want to try something different.”

Virgo was unable to be part of the 2020 World Championship’s commentary team, due to being in Spain, and under the UK government Covid-19 prohibition to travel.

Virgo was in attendance in Orihuela for the funeral of close friend Willie Thorne, following his passing at Torrevieja Hospital on June 17, 2020.

Former world champion Dennis Taylor’s contract with the BBC is also to end in 2023. A BBC spokesman said: “The BBC are delighted to have John and Dennis as part of our snooker team. No decisions have been made past 2023 on what the wider team will look like.”

Virgo, part of the 2020 BBC Memorial tribute to Willie Thorne, said: “I can’t have any bad feelings. Maybe it’s a working-class attitude I’ve been brought up with – but there’s b***** all I can do about it, so why get bothered?”