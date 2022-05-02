From Heart to Heart for Ukraine, event supported by N332.





Friday 13th May from 16:30 there will be a benefit concert at the Emerald Isle in La Florida in aid of Ukraine where all proceeds will go to the Ukrainian Association Torrevieja.

There will be some great acts appearing in this charity event and we will have the wonderful compere Stevie Spit to get the fun started.

The Costa Singers choir will be singing a mix of English and Dutch songs.

Posh Affaire band will play many of the big band favourites including Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra plus more that feature their female & male vocalists.

There is a suggested voluntary contribution of €2 per person on entry, and with a raffle comprising of some lovely prizes, we are hoping to raise a good amount for this worthy cause.

Please ensure you book a table by contacting the Emerald Isle via Facebook, Messenger or Whatsapp.