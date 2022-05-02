Additional doctor and nurse for Los Montesinos





‘A pediatrician and more doctors have been obtained for our people, primary care is the forgotten area of health. In politics you are never satisfied and happy, when you achieve something you see that there is still a lot to do’ – Mayor Butron

Los Montesinos have announced an additional doctor and nurse for the 5,000 inhabitants registered in the Vega Baja Town.

“Following a work meeting with the Manager of Pilar Santos Hospital and the Department’s Medical Directorate, the Los Montesinos office will have more professionals to serve the population,” said Mayor José Manuel Butron.

“Some historical demands of our citizens have been achieved. A full-time pediatrician will no longer be shared, one more doctor, so 2,000 cards per doctor will become approximately 1,500.

“There will be a doctor, morning and afternoon, from Monday to Friday. It will also have one more nurse,” added Mayor Butron.

Mayor Butron is aware that not everyone is or has been satisfied with the appointments situation: “I like to post comments, knowing the reaction it provokes, but it’s good to know opinions, suggestions, complaints.

“Which, sometimes, people don’t dare to tell us directly. We sent all or almost all of the comments to the hospital manager on April 26 and we will continue to do so.

“I always tell you that with respect and tolerance you say your opinion. We must not let ourselves give away our ears. “Thanks for your opinions. It is to rejoice, after many years and requests, that a pediatrician and more doctors have been obtained for our people, primary care is the great forgotten of health and we must continue working to make it of quality.

“In politics you are never satisfied and happy, when you achieve something you see that there is still a lot to do,” said Mayor Butron.

The Covid data of the 1,500 people in Los Montesinos, aged over 60, record there are no new cases of Covid (data released April 27).

“The hospitalisation rate in the Department of Torrevieja is level 0, or new normality. The Valencian Community is at alert level 1 and the accumulated incidence at 14 days in people over 60 years of age is 162.39 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the Department of Torrevieja,” added Mayor Butron.

Carmelo Paletos Sàez Aniorte said: “I have congratulated the mayor as a representative of the corporation, regarding Montesinos, I am very happy. “Now we will have to continue fighting for the emergency and personnel problems at the Torrevieja hospital.

“With two simple doctors in the emergency room in a hospital that treats half of Vega Baja, enough to break a leg or a head or a thousand other things. Cheer up and keep fighting. I repeat in good time.”

Laura Bg said: “What good news to know that now we will always have a pediatrician in our office, in addition to a new doctor and the extension of hours.”