Rojales Pantomime Group – Audition Dates





Would you like to be a member of our very enthusiastic amateur thespian group who are all really looking forward to performing our next pantomime – TREASURE ISLAND – at the Cardinal Belluga Theatre, San Fulgencia at the beginning of December? You would, then get ready for some entertaining, swashbuckling times in the months ahead. Various speaking parts, together with chorus parts are being auditioned for at the Cultural Centre in Quesada on the following dates –

Tuesday, 10th May 1400 – 1700 and Thursday 12th May 1800 – 2000

Rehearsals will start with practise groups weekly in May until July with full rehearsals commencing twice weekly in September until the performance in December.

Don’t worry if you haven’t performed before, lots of our lovely members are learning new skills they didn’t know they had all the time.

Let us bring the performer out in you, come and join our merry group and you will also help raise lots of money for local charities. If you would like to attend one of the auditions please contact our Director, Dee on Rojalespanto@yahoo.com for an informal chat.

See you on stage when we set sail for the Caribbean to find the hidden treasure…. or maybe not!!