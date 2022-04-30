



Traffic signs and road markings guide us on the road and the priority should be to pay attention to them at all times. Both those placed on poles and those drawn on the ground guide vehicles while driving, advise or prohibit certain activities, and help maintain road safety.

Junctions can be particularly dangerous places. They are those black spots on the road where misunderstandings can arise that result in a collision that we always want to avoid, so it is of special importance to know what road signs and markings mean. But what about when the junction doesn´t have any markings or signs?

In certain scenarios there are no signs to guide the way, either because the roads are very small, because they are not considered necessary or for other reasons. Intersections are one of these cases and not knowing what to do if you come across an unmarked junction can be very dangerous.

The DGT explains that in any case the rule must prevail that the priority belongs to whoever approaches from the right side. It is something we must all know, but it is not applicable to all cases. In fact, there are a few exceptions that need to be clarified so that you always know who has priority.

If there is one paved road and one unpaved road at the junction, priority always belongs to the vehicle traveling on the paved road. All this, regardless of which side the vehicle approaches.

If it is a junction joining a road, the vehicle that circulates on the main road is the one that has priority on all occasions.

The same as in the previous case occurs in the event that you approach a roundabout with your vehicle. Here, vehicles already circulating on the roundabout will have priority. Do not forget that roundabouts have their peculiarities and driving correctly in them is something that many times we believe at face value but that is not always the case.

The DGT offers tips when facing an unmarked junction that they hope will make everything much clearer:

Approach with caution and slow down, watching for traffic ahead of time. Signal with the turn signals the manoeuvre if you are going to turn.

You have to look in all directions before entering the intersection, until you are sure that no one is approaching or in danger.

Except in the cases mentioned above, you must always give way to someone coming from the right.

You have to enter the intersection with caution and get as close as possible to the right edge of the road if you are going to turn right. Stay close to the left or in the centre if you are going to turn left at the intersection.

Above all, you are responsible for complying with the rules. There are many different signs: prohibition, location, direction… but when you lack these clarifications, you must be guided by what you already have to know in advance to maintain your safety and that of other road users.