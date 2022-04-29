On Saturday you can participate in Tai Chi day at the Hombre del Mar statue in Torrevieja.
On Saturday you can participate in Tai Chi day at the Hombre del Mar statue in Torrevieja.
Here are some properties for sale or to rent in Spain from established Spanish real estate agents from all over the country.
Property for sale in Spain
€ 171900
Apartment
2 | 2
Property for sale in Spain
€ 399900
Detached Villa
4 | 3
Property for sale in Spain
€ 1500000
Other
35 | 35
Property for sale in Spain
€ 141999
Apartment
2 | 2
Established in 2004, The Leader Newspaper is a popular read for English-language speakers in Spain who are interested in news, sport, Spanish property, business, classifieds, and local information.
Email: office@theleader.info
Tel./Whatsapp: +34 637 227 385